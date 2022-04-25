Warning: This story contains material that could be disturbing for some.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday for attempting to rape a woman in Orangevale in 2020, the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office announced.

A jury previously convicted Raymond Silvian Rodriguez in March of assault with the intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and sexual battery.

In February 2020, the DA’s office said Rodriguez attacked a woman at Pecan Park, grabbing the victim’s breasts and telling her he was going to rape her.

The victim tried to get away by running to her car, but Rodriguez followed her and blocked her from opening the door, according to the DA. Prosecutors said Rodriguez continued to make lewd statements to the victim about raping her.

The DA said the victim escaped and called the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office after another woman at the park distracted Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was later found at a liquor store where he was arrested. While pending trial, the DA said Rodriguez exposed himself to a jail nurse, who later testified against him.

During the sentencing, a judge found that Rodriguez had two prior robbery convictions and his sentence doubled with one of those priors.