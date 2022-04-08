WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento man is facing charges in connection to a murder earlier this week, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jeffrey Lee, a 36-year-old, is currently charged with first-degree murder along with allegations of using a deadly weapon and having a prior felony conviction.

On Tuesday at around 2:40 p.m., West Sacramento officers and fire personnel responded to a report of an injured man in an intersection of the city, prosecutors said. The man later died from injuries.

Prosecutors said Lee was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges and allegations. According to prosecutors, Lee is currently being held behind bars without no bail, but has an upcoming bail hearing scheduled for April 19.

Lee will have a preliminary hearing on April 22.