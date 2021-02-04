DA: Woman shot, killed by Nevada County deputy had knife

NEVADA COUNTY Calif. (KTXL) — A Nevada County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a knife.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1 p.m., deputies were called to Alta Sierra Drive where callers reported a possibly intoxicated female walking in the middle of the road and acting erratically.

At the time, she was with two children under the age of 5, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting but Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Walsh said within minutes of arriving in the area, one of the two to three deputies who were at the scene shot the woman. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says five shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies and emergency responders tried life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene.

Just arrived on scene of an Officer-involved shooting involving in Nevada Co. All we know is a female was walking in the middle of a road with two kids. Arriving officers say, she had a knife. Short time later, the woman was shot and killed. Working on getting more info. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/WNCg6mhi80 — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) February 5, 2021

Officials say the two children were unharmed and are in protective custody. Their connection to the woman has not been reported.

The woman has not been identified but Chris Walsh told reporters she was in her early 30s and previously lived in Oregon.

The district attorney’s office will lead the investigation into the shooting. Capt. Mike Walsh said while the deputies were not wearing body cameras, there is dashcam footage the DA’s office said it will be able to look over.

This is a developing story.