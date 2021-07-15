Dance auditions for Latin-themed Miami Nights this week

Pedro visited AMPED Dance Studios in Carmichael, where they will be hosting auditions for the inaugural Latin-themed Miami Nights event.

The event will have dance routines at Sacramento Fashion Week and include dinner and an after-party. AMPED Dance Studios and DMR Productions are partnering.

Proceeds from Miami Nights will go towards the L is for Lupus Foundation.

Those looking to audition must be 18 and over, be able to pick up a short dance routine quickly and can be available on Aug. 21. Headshots and a resume are requested.