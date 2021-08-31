Dashcam captures suspected drunken driver crash into car in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver’s dashcam captured what California Highway Patrol officials said was a drunken driver slamming into another car Monday on a highway in Placer County.

Around 7 p.m., an unidentified female driver was headed down Highway 65 near Riosa Road, the CHP said.

Dashcam footage shows the white sedan swerve to one shoulder of the roadway, and then drive all the way across to the other side of the highway before rear-ending another car and coming to a stop.

CHP officials said no one was injured in the crash.

The suspected drunken driver was arrested at the scene.