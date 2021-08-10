Dashcam video shows pickup truck run motorcyclist off Highway 4 near Discovery Bay

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run who clipped a motorcyclist headed toward Discovery Bay, leaving him with multiple injuries.

On Friday, July 16, around 5:25 p.m., Tracy officers and East Contra Costa County firefighters were called to Highway 4 just east of Discovery Bay where a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck, the CHP said.

Dashcam video shows a red pickup truck trying to go around traffic along the two-lane highway. Suddenly, the truck moves over toward the shoulder and hits an oncoming motorcyclist, running him off the road.

The truck keeps going before pulling over onto a dirt road.

Christopher Bell posted the video to Facebook, saying he was the motorcyclist who was hit. Bell said the pickup truck driver left him “in the ditch face down to die.”

Bell wrote that the crash left him with multiple fractures in his foot and a dislocated ankle. He was hospitalized for more than 15 days and underwent two operations.

Bell said he’ll need more operations and “extensive therapy” before he can get back on his feet.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the CHP at 1-209-938-4800.