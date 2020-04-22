Data models show Sacramento County might have hit pandemic peak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While COVID-19 is still spreading across the U.S., research coming out of Sacramento State suggests that the nation, California and Sacramento county may have all past the peak of this pandemic.

Dr. Yang Sun is a professor of decision sciences and supply chain management at Sac State.

He has been gathering COVID-19 data from across the country to build models on if the spread of the virus is increasing or decreasing.

“Social distancing is helping us,” Sun told FOX40. “California, in general, is doing better than the national trend.”

Sun explains that the current data suggests that the number of confirmed cases should begin to drop.

“So far, the model seems to be fairly stable, and at least the general trend is curving down,” said Sun.

But Sun cautions the downward trend will only continue if people keep maintaining social distance from others.

“But if we change something, we change the way we do testing, we change the way that we behave as humans. Things will change,” explained Sun.

Sacramento County public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye agrees that it appears the county has passed the peak, as the number of COVID-19 cases are dropping.

“It is encouraging but, again, we have to be cautious,” said Kasirye. “The rate has definitely slowed down, and in the last few days we have seen a dip in the number of hospitalizations.”

Kasirye said the county and other agencies are advised to wait two weeks before officially determining when the peak was.

She also warns that does not mean the virus won’t come back in a few months.

“It’s very possible as people start going about their daily business that we could see an increase in cases,” warned Kasirye.

Sun admits his models are by no means 100% accurate, as he’s building them on the data that’s available.

“All models are wrong, some are useful,” explained Sun.

But both Sun and Kasirye say the downward trend is encouraging news.

“It is something that people can be happy about,” Kasirye.