Daughter honoring late mother, former Stockton teacher, with book drive

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Stockton teacher, who recently died, is being honored by her daughter in a special way.

Jeannette Reed, who lives in Denver, is honoring her mother Bonnie Boggs by raising money for books that’ll eventually be donated to the Stockton Unified School District. Boggs taught in the district for 28 years and served three terms as president of the Stockton Teachers Association.

Reed created a GoFundMe page to raise money for books, with a goal of $1,000. As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had six donations worth $155. The account was created on Jan. 29.

According to the GoFundMe page, Reed said her mother was “an ardent supporter of teacher’s rights” and “loved reading and teaching children to read.” Reed decided giving back to the district her mother dedicated her life to was the only way to honor her memory.

“Teachers spend a lot of their own money for supplies, and I thought you know what, let’s do what we can,” Reed said.

Before teaching in Stockton, Boggs received her education locally, graduating from French Camp High School, earning her teaching credential at Stanislaus State University and getting a master’s degree from the University of the Pacific.

Boggs retired from the district in 2006 and was president of the teachers union from 2001 to 2006. She died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88 after living 12 years with Alzheimer’s, Reed said.

Reed said book donations will be sent to John Adams Elementary School, where her mother started her teaching career in the district. Reed said she and her sisters attended John Adams from kindergarten to third grade.

Tim Swartz, one of Boggs’ former colleagues, is the assistant principal at John Adams. He called Reed’s fundraiser a “wonderful gesture” for the school.

Swartz described Boggs as someone that had a “large heart for the kids in Stockton” and was a “wonderful person to talk to.” He and Boggs met in 1996.

“Bonnie was a wonderful person who always put children first, in fact, even in front of herself,” Swartz said. “She has a love of literacy and a love of reading, and she always passed it on through every student that walked through her door.”

Swartz was a teacher during Boggs’ presidency with the teachers association and recalled her time as an advocate for teachers and students.

“She really fought for teachers’ rights and put every effort into putting kids first and kids first in the classroom,” Swartz said. “She never left the classroom, even as a union president.”

“If you could talk to my mom today, that was her most proud moment,” Reed continued. “Being an advocate for teacher’s rights. She was a strong woman.”

When the school receives its donation, the new books will be an addition to a new library at John Adams that is expected to be ready this summer.

“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the students and kids here at John Adams,” Swartz said. “We are a high-performing school that looks forward to continuing literacy for the future.

Reed said a memorial service for her mother is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 15 at the Morris Chapel on the Pacific campus. She also hopes to make the book donation in March.