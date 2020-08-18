Daughter hopes for justice after mother is gunned down in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman was gunned in Modesto early Monday morning.

Investigators said the shooting took place on Blue Bird Drive near Silo Way.

The victim’s daughter identified the woman as 38-year-old Gabriella Perez.

“My mom was young. This should have never happened to her,” 15-year-old Nia Perez told FOX40.

Nia Perez said her mother was always full of smiles, love and happiness when it came to her family, especially her two daughters.

In the aftermath of Gabriella Perez’s killing, the Modesto Police Department investigated the scene where she was shot on Blue Bird Drive.

A witness told FOX40 Gabriella Perez had been parked in her Jeep with a friend waiting on another friend so that they could go to a store around midnight Monday.

The duo then saw a man walking on Silo Way when the friend asked: “Do we know that guy?” and Gabriella replied “No.”

Moments later, the witness said a barrage of bullets headed straight for the Jeep.

The witness said the last that he saw of the suspect he was walking away and by that time they were trying to save Gabriella Perez’s life. They were unable to see where exactly the suspect escaped.

With the grief still so new, Nia Perez said it’s the small things that she’ll miss about her mom.

“She always make us happy, even if it was just doing the littlest things,” Nia Perez said. “I just love her and I promise I’ll make her proud.”

Despite the devastation, Nia Perez said there is hope her mother’s killer is found.

“They get life in jail or they face consequences because they really hurt me, they hurt my whole family,” Nia Perez said.

The witness told FOX40 that the friend who was with Gabriella Perez was able to escape the gunfire uninjured.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Modesto Police Department or you may leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.