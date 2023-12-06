(FOX40.COM) — Sixteen-year-old Mariah Thorson is remembering her dad, who died last Thursday night as he tried to help a driver stopped on the side of Interstate 205 in Tracy.

Thursday marks just one week since this tragic accident happened, and the family is still trying to come to terms with it.

“Losing my dad was losing a big part of me… He’s someone I had my whole life,” Thorson said.

But the daughter says her father is a hero because he died trying to help someone else. “He had the biggest heart too. He was over here trying to help somebody… I felt like I got robbed of my dad,” she added.

CHP says 32-year-old Celestino Ybarra, Thorson’s dad, pulled over on I-205 near El Rancho Road and parked on the shoulder in front of a Honda Civic.

When he stepped out to help, officials say the female driver of the Honda suddenly pulled out in traffic, which was directly in the path of a big rig.

As a result, the truck driver struck Celestino, who came to rest at the bottom of an embankment. He died at the scene.

CHP says the driver of the Honda, whom he was trying to help, is suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

“I’ve never hated anybody. But I hate her… She doesn’t deserve anything… My dad could be here right now. And she just left, like it was okay,” said Thorson.

Wendy Neri, Celestino’s mother, said, “He used to always call me mama, mama. He always called me Mama. Text me, mama. And I’m gonna miss that.”

She continued, “He was a hero. He had a big heart… I don’t know. I just wish he was here. I just wanted to see his smile, his face one more time.”

Mariah’s half-sister says Celestino treated her like his own daughter.

“He’s still my dad, you know,” said Nevaeh Rivera. “Thinking about [it], I’ll never get to hug him, or like see him smile… it hurts.”

Mariah Thorson concluded, “He was like my dad, but he was always my best friend. I could tell him any and everything. He always had those long talks with me… he was always right there by my side. “

Relatives of the family have set up a GoFundMe account. If you would like to help the family, you can find that link here.