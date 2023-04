SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell recaps the Kings, 114-106 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Mitchell discusses his performance, his defensive skill set, the physicality both Sacramento and Golden State brought, Draymond Green’s Flagrant 2 foul, and Domantas Sabonis being a ‘monster’ for the team.