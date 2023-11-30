(FOX40.COM) — A UC Davis Health research team has been awarded $15 million to continue their groundbreaking work on a spina bifida treatment for phase 2 of clinical trial tests.

A $8.9 million grand from The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine and a match of $5.9 million from Shriner’s Children will continue the work led by fetal surgeon Diana Farmer and bioengineer Aijun Wang.

Since spring of 2021, the team’s Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele (CuRe) clinical trial has been developing a first-of-its kind treatment that will use a stem cell patch to treat spina bifida in a fetus.

The study was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 for Phase 1/2a trial.

Spina bifida is when spinal tissue in a fetus fails to fuse properly during the early stages of pregnancy.

This leaves a portion of the fetal spinal cord unprotected which can lead to lifelong lower body paralysis and bowel and bladder dysfunction.

The developing treatment would have a placenta-derived stem cell patch delivered directly to the spinal opening of the fetus while it is still developing in its mothers womb.

Both grant donors voted unanimously that the CuRe study “has exceptional merit.”

According to UC Davis Health, between 1,500 to 2,000 children in the United States are affected by spina bifida every year.