(KTXL) — In the wake of three stabbings in Davis, two of which were fatal, law enforcement is urging the public to take precautions when out in public, especially at nighttime.

“We ask that the public be vigilant and completely be aware of your surroundings,” Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Take action to avoid places where you can’t see everything.”

The stabbings took place over five days in three separate parts of the city and none of the attacks occurred in the daytime.

When out in public, Pytel said residents should prioritize their safety by being “vigilant” after dark, and never go out alone.

“People need to make smart choices,” Pytel said. “We recommend when you go out, you around other people, in crowds.”

David Henry Breaux, 50, and Karim Abou-Najim, 20, were killed while the third victim, a woman, is in critical but stable condition at the UC Davis Medical Center.

The woman had surgery after suffering several stab wounds and is currently in the ICU, Pytel said.

Law enforcement said the attacks were “violent and brazen” and they have not been able to “positively link” all three stabbings. They also haven’t ruled them out as three separate crimes.

Pytel said the description of suspects for the second and third stabbings are similar, but there’s no suspect description in the first stabbing.

Federal authorities have joined the investigation and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Police Department have provided resources to Davis police.

To Pytel’s knowledge, he said crimes like these have never happened before during his time serving on the police force.

Will there be a curfew?

When asked if the city of Davis will have a curfew, Pytel told reporters it would be an “extraordinary measure,” as it would shut down businesses and school campuses.

“Enforcing a curfew takes a significant amount of police resources and would rather use those resources to solve the crimes,” Pytel said.

While a curfew isn’t expected to be issued, a shelter-in-place was briefly requested early Tuesday morning.

Following the latest attack on Monday, police sent out an emergency alert, requesting residents to shelter in place while law enforcement searched the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods.