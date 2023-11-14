(FOX40.COM) — Yolo County officials announced Tuesday that a wild Canada goose found in Davis had tested positive for Avian Influenza in early November and that other geese at the site were sick or dead.

The announcement comes one week after several dead geese found in Sacramento’s Land Park also tested positive for the same virus.

Officials said Yolo County is along the path of many migratory birds, especially in the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, and that since early 2022, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) viruses, also known as H5N1, have been found in wild, domesticated and commercial birds across the country.

The H5N1 virus has the ability to cause severe disease and death in birds, but are rarely transmitted to humans, officials said.

Yolo County officials said people should avoid contacting wild birds that appear sick or are dead, and avoid contacting surfaces that may have feces from wild birds.

Californians can submit an online form to the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife to report sick or dead birds. Residents of Yolo County can call 530-666-8282 to request the removal of a dead bird.