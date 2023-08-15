(FOX40.COM) — The City of Davis announced Monday that it is launching a new shared e-bike and e-scooter program.

According to a press release, after a “competitive bid process,” the city has chosen to work with the San Francisco-based micromobility company Spin.

“I’m encouraged by all the work done with UC Davis, Spin and City staff to tailor this program to our community’s needs and desires,” said Mayor Will Arnold. “Many discussions and iterations took place to help resolve past issues and assist those in our community that want more sustainable transportation or don’t have access to a vehicle. Our partnership with UC Davis continues to reflect shared goals, investments and values.”

The program will bring 400 e-bikes and 200 e-scooters across the city and the campus of UC Davis by the end of August.

Users will need to download the Spin app to their smartphone be able to participate in the program. The rental rate is 32 cents per minute plus a $1 charge to unlock a device.

The city said the program will last for three years with the possibility of renewal at the end of that period.

According to the city, Spin will collect any bikes reported to be improperly parked, such as blocking the sidewalk, within 90 minutes.

The city said certain areas will be designated as “slow zones, no-ride zones and no-parking zones… to improve safety.”

Davis previously had a shared e-bike program with Jump Bike in 2018 which ended in 2020.