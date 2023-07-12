(KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department is thanking two community members who helped detain a Davis resident who gave officers quite the riddle to solve.

Joshua James Riddle, 42, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on robbery, vehicle theft, and hit-and-run charges, according to a social media post from Woodland PD.

The department said that shortly before noon, it received a report that a man had stolen a motorcycle from the 400 block of Main Street.

“The man crashed the motorcycle shortly after take-off directly across the street, then ran away,” the post read.

Image of the motorcycle stolen and crashed by a Davis resident (Credit: Woodland Police Department)

About five minutes later, the agency said it received calls about a bank robbery taking place at the Tri-Counties Bank on 630 Main Street.

At this moment, police say that Riddle returned to the location of the aforementioned motorcycle theft where he was “promptly detained” by two members of the Davis community.

“Unfortunately for Joshua, the third poor decision he made was returning to the scene of the motorcycle theft,” said Woodland PD.

Riddle was taken into custody and identified as the suspect in both crimes before he was transported to a Yolo County jail.

“We would like to say THANK YOU to the community members who lent a helping hand today. You made this riddle of a crime really easy to solve,” finished the post.