(FOX40.COM) — A local incident targeting the Jewish population is under investigation by the Davis Police Department.

At 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 30 the Davis Police Department officers said they were notified of antisemitic graffiti spray painted on a wall that separates Highway 113 and the greenbelt near Rio Grande Street and Joshua Tree Street.

Davis PD and code enforcement officers say they responded immediately and removed the graffiti.

“The Davis Police Department takes these crimes seriously and is investigating this case as a hate incident,” the department said in a press release.

Officials say vandalism seemingly occurred between the evening hours of Oct. 29 and early morning hours of Oct. 30.

Law enforcement requested people with information or security camera video that may have captured the suspect to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org. Callers can remain anonymous.