(FOX40.COM) — Davis Police said its officers are investigating antisemitic graffiti found on a wall in the west end of the city on Monday.

Police say it was around 8:25 a.m. when they were called about the graffiti sprayed on a wall that separates Highway 113 from a neighborhood near Rio Grande and Joshua Tree streets.

Officers and code enforcement staff responded to remove the graffiti.

Police said it appears the graffiti happened sometime in the evening of Oct. 29 or the early morning of Oct. 30, and that the case will be investigated as a hate incident.

Although it is unclear if this incident is connected to the fighting happening between Israel and Hamas, the Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic incidents have been reported around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davis Police at 530-747-5400.