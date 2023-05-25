(KTXL) — The Davis Police Department is looking for a man that has been exposing himself in public, according to a statement from the agency.

The first report came in to police at around 9:54 p.m. on May 11 in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane.

The female witness said a man was “exposing and fondling himself,” police said.

The man is described as “light-complected”, in his late 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The second report came in to police on May 20, when a woman walking her dog at around 12:48 p.m. in the area of Catalina Drive noticed “a young male subject sitting on a bench with a phone in one hand and his genitals in the other.”

The woman described the man as being between 20 to 22-years-old, “tan completed,” and around 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Davis Police says that investigators have yet to determine if these two events are related to incidents of peeping on the 700 block of Sycamore Lane over the previous months.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call 530-747-5400.

