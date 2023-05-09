(KTXL) — A bank in Davis was robbed on Monday afternoon, Davis Police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., a man between 40 and 50 years old entered Banner Bank, at 333 F Street.

Police said he walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen or flashed during the robbery. He was last seen walking northbound on F Street.

The bank robber appears to be 5 feet, 9 inches and was last seen wearing a white hat, black sweater and black pants, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information call dispatch at 530-747-5400.