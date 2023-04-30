(KTXL) — A second fatal stabbing has occurred in the City of Davis this week as a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a Davis park on Saturday night, according to the Davis Police Department.

Video Above: Davis Police identify the man found dead at Central Park

At around 9:14 p.m., reports came into police of a disturbance at Sycamore Park near the intersection of Sycamore Lane and Colby Drive.

When officers arrived on-scene they found a man in his early 20s with multiple stab wounds and declared the man dead at the scene.

Law enforcement began searching the area for a man who who was described as a “light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, male between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between the ages of 19 to 23.

The suspect was not located and police are asking anyone who was in the area of Sycamore Park between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 29th to call Davis Police at 530-747-5400.

Investigators are still working to determine if this stabbing is connected to the stabbing that took place at Central Park on Thursday which killed 50-year-old David Henry Breaux.