(KTXL) — Two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after three separate stabbing attacks that occurred in the late hours across several days in Davis.

Local law enforcement believes that one suspect is connected to at least two of the attacks, and federal authorities have now joined the investigation.

Below is what officials have said so far about the attacks, two of which occurred at parks.

Stabbing at Central Park

On the morning of Thursday, April 27, Davis Police said they responded to a call of an individual found unresponsive in Central Park.

Emergency personnel that responded found a man with “multiple stab wounds” and declared the man deceased. No information on a suspect was provided.

The Yolo County Coroner identified the victim as David Henry Breaux, 50, known locally as the “Compassion Guy,” who was known to frequent the area for at least the last decade.

Breaux was instrumental in the installation of the Compassion Bench in 2013, and community members have contributed to a growing memorial at the site.

Second stabbing happened at Sycamore Park

Sunday morning, Davis Police advised about a call made the night of April 29 regarding a disturbance in Sycamore Park, located about 1.5 miles northwest of Central Park.

A second man was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Local officials identified the victim as Karim Abou Najim, 20, a student at UC Davis.

Third stabbing near an electrical complex and railroad

Early morning Tuesday, Davis Police informed the public about a stabbing that occurred late in the night of May 1 near 2nd St. and L St., an area about a half mile east of Central Park, near an electrical complex and a railroad.

A woman told emergency officials that the suspect “stabbed her more than one time through the tent,” police said.

The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and remains in critical condition.

What we know about the suspects

Davis Police say they believe one suspect is connected to the second and third stabbing attacks, and they have provided similar descriptions of the suspect in these attacks.

In the second stabbing, police said the suspect is a man with light skin, possibly Hispanic, measuring 5′ 7″ to 5′ 8″ tall and between the ages of 19 and 23.

The second stabbing suspect also has long, curly, loose hair, and was wearing a white hat, a light-colored t-shirt with a button-up shirt over it, and he was riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars.

In the third stabbing, police said the suspect is a man with curly hair, measuring between 5’6″ and 5’9″, with a thin build and wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes and carrying a brown backpack.