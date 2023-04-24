Davis Stabbings

Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
52°
Sign Up
Sacramento
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Inside California Politics
National and World News
Capitol to Capitol
Get FOX40 Newsletters
Live Traffic Updates
Watch Now
Politics from The Hill
NewsNation
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
3Strands
Video
Top Stories
Inmate fatally shot at California State Prison, Sacramento
Video
Ocasio-Cortez, Gaetz part of group introducing lawmaker …
Truck crash leaves two people dead, one child injured
Video
Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on the season, …
Video
Weather
Sacramento Weather Radar
Map Center
Get Breaking Weather Newsletter
Warnings
FOX40’s Weather Team
FOX40 Weather in 40
Top Stories
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this week in Northern …
Video
Top Stories
Swarm of earthquakes rattle SoCal desert
Video
Top Stories
Sacramento has a chance of rain at the start of May
Video
This could be the hottest day during unusually warm …
Sacramento expected to get a few days in the 90s
Video
‘The Big Melt’ has begun in California
Video
Sports
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Republic FC
49ers
Raiders
Football
Baseball
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter
Indy 500
Top Stories
Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on the season, …
Video
Top Stories
NBA Playoffs: 76ers win without their MVP, Chris …
Keegan Murray reflects on rookie season with Kings, …
Video
Domantas Sabonis reflects on memorable Kings season, …
Video
De’Aaron Fox discusses the bright future ahead for …
Video
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Angel Tree
Contests
Be Our Guest
Community Calendar
Conversations for Change
Open Enrollment
Pros Who Know
Studio40 LIVE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Get FOX40 Newsletters
DOWNLOAD: FOX40 Mobile App
Regional News Partners
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Antenna TV
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Davis Stabbings
Officials urge public to stay vigilant in wake of …
Top Davis Stabbings Headlines
UC Davis night classes to go remote
Davis stabbings: Here’s what we know
Woman attacked in Davis, third stabbing in a week
Victim in second fatal Davis park stabbing identified
Vigil being held for stabbing victims in Davis
Body found at Central Park in Davis