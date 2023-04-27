(KTXL) — A man’s body was found in Central Park in Davis Thursday morning and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Davis Police Department.

On Friday, the City of Davis identified the man as David Breaux, 50, of Davis.

The agency said that it received a call around 11:20 a.m. regarding a person at the park who was unresponsive.

Firefighters and police that responded found a man at the park and declared that he was deceased, police said.

Breaux’s death is being investigated as a homicide police say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 530-747-5400 or send a message to policeweb@cityofdavis.org.