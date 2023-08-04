(FOX40.COM) — The man accused of the Davis stabbings that killed two people and injured another was found not competent to stand trial.

A jury would have returned next week if Carlos Dominguez was found competent enough to stand trial.

However the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office agreed with the defense and previous medical assessment that the former UC Davis student is not fit to stand trial for the murder of two men and the attempted murder of a third person.

Dominguez has been ordered by the judge to be taken to a state hospital, where he will stay until his competency is restored.

When Dominguez’s competency is restored he will then return to stand trial in a Yolo County courtroom.

During last week’s testimony, Dominguez was described as a “textbook example of schizophrenia” by experts provide by the defense.

The prosecution disagreed and said Dominguez was “toying with the system.”

Further testimony from the defendants friends, roommates, a former girlfriend and mental health professionals found Dominguez to be a young man with symptoms of mental illness.

It was revealed through testimony, that on June 21 a telehealth psychiatrist recommended Dominguez be given emergency psychotic medication while in custody.

Judge Samuel McAdam suggested that medical professionals ask the court to order emergency medication as there is overwhelming evidence Dominguez has a mental health condition.

Neither the defense nor the prosecution have an anticipated timeline for when Dominguez will return to court to face a jury again.