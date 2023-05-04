(KTXL) — Davis Police and Davis city officials announced that they will be holding a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m., to provide an update on the investigation into three stabbings that occurred over the past week and have left two men dead and one woman injured.

•The news conference will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

Police announced on Facebook that the department “continues to have a person detained in connection” with the stabbings.

Officers detained the person Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. near Sycamore Park, the site where the second stabbing occurred.

The city of Davis has been rocked by three separate stabbing attacks in one week, the first happening the night of April 27.

That night, 50-year-old David Henry Breaux, known as the “Compassion Guy,” was killed in Central Park.

Two nights later, UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, who was several weeks away from graduating, was stabbed to death while walking home.

The third attack happened just before midnight on May 1, when a person attacked a woman with a knife through the fabric of her tent.

Police have said that witness descriptions of the suspect in the second and third attacks are similar. There were no witnesses of the first attack.