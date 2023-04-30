(KTXL) — A second fatal stabbing has occurred in the City of Davis this week as a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a Davis park on Saturday night, according to the Davis Police Department.

Video Above: Davis Police identify the man found dead at Central Park

At around 9:14 p.m., reports came into police of a disturbance at Sycamore Park near the intersection of Sycamore Lane and Colby Drive.

UC Davis student Karim Abou Najim, 20, has been identified by police as the victim of the second stabbing.

When officers arrived on-scene they found a man in his early 20s with multiple stab wounds and declared the man dead at the scene.

Law enforcement began searching the area for a man who who was described as a “light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, male between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between the ages of 19 to 23.

The suspect was not located and police are asking anyone who was in the area of Sycamore Park between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 29th to call Davis Police at 530-747-5400.

Investigators are still working to determine if this stabbing is connected to the stabbing that took place at Central Park on Thursday which killed 50-year-old David Henry Breaux.