(FOX40.COM) — Davis Stabbing suspect, Carlos Dominguez, has been certified by a state hospital to be competent to return to the Yolo County Superior Court for trial, according to Yolo County officials.

• Video Above: Assm. Vince Fong can run for Kevin McCarthy’s Congressional seat, court rules

Dominguez is set to return to court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, according to Yolo County Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Melinda Aiello.

Dominguez is suspected of killing two people and seriously injuring another victim during a series of stabbings in the City of Davis that began in late April.

On April 27, beloved community member David Henry Breaux, also known in the community as ‘Compassion Guy’ was found dead in Central Park. Breaux received his nickname for his part in the installation of the Compassion Bench in 2013.

Two days later on April 29, UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was found dead in Sycamore Park, just a month before he would graduate with a bachelor’s degree in computer science with honors.

On May 1, the third and final stabbing took place when Kimberlee Guillory was attacked at 2nd and L Streets.

Guillory called 911 and reported that she had been stabbed through her tent several times after the attacker had “interacted” with a group of people nearby beforehand.

On May 4, the Davis Police Department announced they had a suspect in custody, former UC Davis student Carlos Dominguez.

A series of medical assessments by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and Dominguez’s defense team found that the accused killer was not competent to stand a criminal trial.

In August, a judge ordered Dominguez to be taken to a state hospital.