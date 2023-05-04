(KTXL) — Davis Police announced they made an arrest in connection to a series of recent stabbings that shook the community.

At a news conference on Thursday, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Dominguez, a former UC Davis student, is being accused of three separate stabbings that occured in span of five days.

David Henry Breaux, 50, and Karim Abou Najm, 20, were both stabbed and killed while Kimberlee Guillory was attacked while sleeping in a tent. Guillory survived her injuries and is still recovering from her wounds, police said.

Pytel said Dominguez was previously detained as a person of interest and a large hunting knife was found in a backpack he was wearing. The police chief said the knife “appeared to be consistent” with the first stabbing, but they still have to evaluate if the knife was used in the attacks.

Here’s a map and timeline of the stabbings.

The three stabbings took place in a span of five days in different parts of Davis. Map by KTXL/FOX40.

April 27

Davis Police said a man’s body was found in Central Park following reports that came in before 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person at the park.

Firefighters and police who responded found the man at the park and declared he was deceased.

The Yolo County Coroner later identified the victim as Breaux, who was known locally as the “Compassion Guy.” Breaux frequented the area for at least a decade and was instrumental in the installation of the Compassion Bench in 2013.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said there were no witnesses nor is there any video surveillance.

April 29

At around 9:14 p.m., police said there were reports of a disturbance at Sycamore Park near the intersection of Sycamore Lane and Colby Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his early 20s with multiple stab wounds and the victim was later declared dead at the scene.

Najm, a UC Davis student, was later identified as the victim of this attack.

Law enforcement begin searching the area for a man described as being a “light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, male between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between the ages of 19 to 23.”

May 1

A woman became critically injured after being stabbed late at night near 2nd and L streets, an area about a half mile east of Central Park, near an electrical complex and a railroad.

Police said the woman reported to law enforcement that she was stabbed through her tent in an area home toa community of unhoused people.

The woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she underwent surgery.

The suspect in this attack was described as similar to the one in the second homicide.

Pytel said the suspect “interacted” with a group of people beforehand and witnesses were saying he was “ducking behind trees” before leaving.

The suspect came back to the area and attacked the woman until she started yelling, Pytel said.

Guillory was later identified as the victim of the attack by police.