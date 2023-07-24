(KTXL) — The suspect in a series of stabbings in Davis that left two people dead and injured another returned to court Monday for a hearing to determine if criminal proceedings will continue.

Last month, a judge said it will be up to a jury to decide if criminal proceedings will continue against Carlos Dominguez after a court-appointed doctor determined he was not competent to stand trial.

In April, David Henry Breaux and Karim Abou Najm were fatally stabbed overnight in Davis two days apart.

Two days later, a third victim, Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed but survived.

Dominguez was arrested in connection with the stabbings on May 4.

A judge suspended criminal proceedings against Dominguez shortly after his arrest in order for him to be evaluated.

The competency hearing is expected to take about three days.