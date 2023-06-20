(KTXL) — A court-appointed doctor has determined that the suspect in three stabbings in Davis is not mentally competent to stand trial, but a jury will determine if the criminal case proceeds, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.

Carlos Reales Dominguez, 21, is accused of three attacks over April and May that killed two men and injured one woman.

After his arrest, the judge suspended criminal proceedings against him in order for a medical evaluation to take place.

After Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ordered a jury trial in July that will determine Dominguez’s competency.

If he is found competent, the criminal case against him will move forward.

Reales Dominguez faces two charges of murder and one count of attempted murder, with a special circumstance for committing multiple murders.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Reales Dominguez was expelled from UC Davis several days before the first deadly attack.

Investigators believe David Henry Breaux, 50, known locally as the “Compassion Man,” was fatally attacked sometime on the night of April 27 or the morning after.

On the night of April 29, UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20, was fatally attacked.

The night of May 1, Kimberlee Guillory, 64, was attacked as she was inside of her tent. She is the only person who survived the attack against her.

On May 4, law enforcement announced the arrest of Reales Dominguez in connection with all three attacks.