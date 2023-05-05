(KTXL) — The suspect in the Davis stabbings that occurred over the last week and who was detained Wednesday afternoon will make his first court appearance Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, of Davis, is facing two charges of murder and a charge of attempted murder.

Dominguez will appear in Yolo County Superior Court in Woodland at 1:30 p.m.

“The charges relate to the stabbing deaths of Davis residents David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, and the attempted murder of Davis resident Kimberlee Guillory,” the defense attorney’s office wrote in a press release.

Breaux, also known as “Compassion Guy”, was found dead in Central Park on the morning of April 27.

Najm was killed at Sycamore Park the night of April 29, about 1.5 miles from the first killing.

On May 1, the third stabbing took place when Guillory was attacked several times through her tent.

Dominguez is facing the possible sentencing of life without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty, due to a special circumstance for multiple murders, according to the district attorney’s office.