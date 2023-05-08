(KTXL) — A fundraising campaign to help the only surviving victim of the Davis stabbings has raised nearly $50,000.

Kimberlee Guillory, 64, was attacked late on May 1 while sleeping in her tent, two days after a UC Davis student was killed and four days after the first victim was found.

Her screams alerted those nearby who came to her aid, and she was able to dial 911 herself.

In the attack, she was seriously injured and taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she has been undergoing surgery and treatments for her injuries.

According to the GoFundMe page, Guillory recently became homeless after caring for her 33-year-old daughter, who died of pancreatic cancer.

She was reportedly staying at the encampment because staying at a shelter would have meant being separated from her dog Toby.

The fundraising page says she had been waiting for approval and availability of low-income housing.

Now, she remains in critical condition, and organizers of the fundraising campaign expect medical costs to pile up.

The page, verified by GoFundMe, is raising money to help with Guillory’s expected medical bills and to help her find permanent housing.