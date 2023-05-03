(KTXL) — Davis Police said they have detained a person of interest in connection to the stabbings that have left two people dead and a person seriously injured.

The person of interest is not currently a suspect, and it’s not the first time a person of interest has been detained.

Police detained someone in connection to the second stabbing, but they were cleared and released.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel has described the attacks as “brutal and violent,” and that they do not have the characteristics of an attack that would occur during the course of a robbery or a similar crime.

Police were working on a sketch of the attacker, but “low confidence” in its accuracy prevented them from releasing it.

A general description of the attacker, however, has been released: He is described as a man of light complexion with curly hair, and he is believed to be between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.