(KTXL) — UC Davis officials have made changes to evening classes and other operations after a string of stabbings in Davis over the past five days.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said all classes after 6 p.m. will be remote as law enforcement continues to find a suspect or suspects. The changes to night classes begin Tuesday night.

UC Davis also said that campus police are adding personnel and vans to expand the Safe Ride program this week.

The Safe Ride hours have also been changed to 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.

The university said that there are no changes to operations during the day and that campus buildings are open.

UC Davis officials said there will be six private armed security guards on campus overnight, along with 12 police officers patrolling. UC Davis Police Chief Joseph A. Farrow said the department is getting help from police departments from the University of California, Berkeley and UC San Francisco.

Since Thursday, three separate attacks have left two men dead and a woman in critical condition.

The second victim was 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm. He was six weeks away from graduating with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, according to university officials.

A memorial fund was created in Najm’s name by UC Davis, which will be used as an undergraduate student research award. The award will provide stipends to support undergraduate students doing research, according to the university.

The first victim has been identified as David Henry Breaux, 50, who was known locally as “Compassion Guy.” The woman who survived an attack has not been identified.