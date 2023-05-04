(KTXL) — A memorial fund at UC Davis has been created for Karim Abou Najm, a student who was killed in Davis in a series of stabbings that have occurred in the city over the last week.

UC Davis created the fund in his honor as an endowment to help undergraduate students who are doing research.

Named the Karim Majdi Abou Najm Memorial Undergraduate Student Research Award, it will exist in perpetuity once it reaches the endowment minimum of $50,000, the university said.

“Karim was a compassionate, smart, and caring young man who left us too soon,” the university said. “He’s a loving son, brother and grandson. He meant the world for his family.”

Najm was six weeks away from graduating from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, according to university officials.

Davis police said Najm was killed on April 29 at Sycamore Park, two days after David Breaux, known locally as “Compassion Guy,” was fatally stabbed at Central Park. A woman was attacked late on May 1, but she survived her injuries and was hospitalized.

While enrolled at the university, Najm was a full-time software engineer and interned at multiple companies.

As a student, Najm was involved in mentoring other undergraduate computer science students and on-boarded student researchers to Miller Lab at UC Davis, according to the university.

Najm was born in Lebanon, moved to the U.S. in 2018 and graduated from Davis Senior High School with high honors.

“For his short journey with us, he accomplished a lot,” the university said. “He took pride in helping others from lessons he learned through his studies and work.”

“He always gave a shoutout to his colleagues and supported them in finding opportunities on-campus and beyond,” the university continued.