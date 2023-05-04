(KTXL) — Davis Police said UC Davis will resume their normal class schedule beginning next week after a suspect in the recent stabbings was arrested.

UC Davis moved evening classes online on Tuesday after three people were stabbed in the span of a week. Two of the victims were killed, and one was seriously injured.

“Out of an abundance of caution, UC Davis is transitioning to emergency remote instruction for all courses ending after 6 p.m.,” the university said.

They also advised organizers of nighttime events to move online or reschedule.

Campus police also added personnel and vans to expand the Safe Ride program after the announcement.

The announcement that a normal schedule would resume on Monday, May 8, came during a press conference where police said a suspect had been arrested.

The university said it would be providing support to students who may have interacted with the suspect.