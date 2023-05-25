(KTXL) — An event in commemoration of David Breaux will be held in Davis to remember his work in collecting the definitions of compassion.

Family and friends of Breaux planned the event for 1 p.m. on June 3. They ask people to gather at Compassion Bench, located at 3rd and C streets.

There will be a reception within walking distance, but those details have not yet been shared.

According to the organizer, it is the 14-year anniversary of when he started collecting the definitions of compassion.

Breaux was one of the victims who died in a series of stabbings in Davis. The community knew him well as the “compassion guy.”

He would stand at the corner of 3rd and C streets and ask thousands of people what compassion meant to them and write the responses in notebooks. Those notebooks would later be compiled into a book.

The corner is also home to Compassion Bench.

“We would fill water bottles and stuff it with recycled material until it was really nice and full, and put in a wish, and put it in that bench, so there’s thousands of people in this town that have a wish and a bottle in there,” Becky Marigo, with Paul’s Place, said in a previous interview.