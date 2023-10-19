(FOX40.COM) — The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an unidentified person who robbed a Davis bank on June 15, 2023.

Banner Bank at 333 F St. in Davis was robbed by a person who entered the bank at around 4:40 p.m. wearing a black cloth face mask.

The man passed a note to the teller demanding an undisclosed amount of money and then departed the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as being white or Hispanic with a medium build, dark hair and measuring approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

The Davis Police Department and the FBI are jointly investigating the robbery.

Those with information can contact the Sacramento FBI Field Office at 916-746-7000.