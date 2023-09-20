(FOX40.COM) — Several homes and school sites in Davis were deemed safe by law enforcement on Wednesday morning after multiple bomb threats were made, according to the Davis Police Department.

Police said that at around 2:20 a.m., they were informed that several people had been sent an email indicating that bombs had been placed at the homes of the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) employees.

Bomb threats were also made against:

• Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High

• Cesar Chavez Elementary School

• Davis Senior High School

• DJUSD District Offices

• and the Yolo County Library in Davis

Police say that these threats share some similarities in language and content used in previous threats made against the Yolo County Library in Davis.

Following investigations of each location by police and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office the homes and school sites were deemed safe.

All DJUSD schools will have extra patrols through the morning.

“Davis PD will pursue every investigative lead to identify those responsible for these criminal threats,” the police department wrote in a news release. “We know these incidents cause a substantial amount of concern and even trauma.”

The FBI is working with local law enforcement to identify the source of the threats.