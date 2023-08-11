(FOX40.COM) — Before buildings filled the town of Davis, Native American tribes walked the area’s land.

During construction Thursday near Davis Senior High School, workers discovered human remains, which turned out to be of Native American descent, according to the yolo county coroner, which triggered a comprehensive procedure.

Davis resident Munzir Sirag said, “That’s history, history is respected, because we are history.”

The Native American Heritage Commission website details what to do upon discovering human remains, starting with halting construction immediately and reaching out to the county coroner.

Then, the coroner has two days to examine the remains after being notified. If the remains are Native American, the coroner has 24 hours to notify the Native American Heritage Commission (NAHC).

Next, the NAHC will search its database of tribes and immediately notify the person it believes to be the most likely descendant of the deceased. That person has 48 hours to make recommendations to the owner, for the treatment or disposition, with proper dignity, of the human remains and grave goods.

If the descendant does not make recommendations within 48 hours, the owner shall re-enter the remains in an area of the property secure from further disturbance, or; if the owner does not accept the descendant’s recommendations, the owner or the descendant may request mediation by the NAHC.

“It is probably significant. That’s why there is a whole system that’s behind it. That is approving or rejecting and has momentum,” Sirag said.

In California’s last fiscal year, there have been over 65 inadvertent discoveries of Native American human remains, according to the NAHC, at least 10 in the Sacramento region alone.

But the commission says most go unreported by media because they try to keep the process very confidential out of respect for the tribes.

Officials are asking people to refrain from attempting to be amateur archeologists. But, if you see something, say something.