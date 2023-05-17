(KTXL) — Wednesday evenings in Davis will once again feature an iconic event as the Davis Farmers Market is bringing back Picnic in the Park for the first time since 2020.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17, live music, food vendors and children’s entertainment will once again provide a family-fun atmosphere with a new layout from previous years.

“I’m so happy, because I really feel like we broke people’s hearts,” Davis Farmers Market Alliance executive director Randii MacNear said. “There was no solution except to try to bring it back – if we could find a way.”

A reorganization of the event now has food trucks positioned on the patio area and bands located on the top of the stairs facing the lawn. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets as tables and chairs will no longer be provided.

An open-container permit has been acquired by the market, which will allow guests to consume alcohol on the grassy area. Drinks can be purchased on-site or brought from home.

“Picnic in the Park will focus on family-friendly children’s activities and music, along with a wide range of food made from market ingredients,” the Davis Farmers Market wrote in a news release.