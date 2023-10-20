(FOX40.COM) — The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person or persons suspected of indecently exposing themselves to multiple people over the last several weeks.

According to police, the suspect is described as being a man at around 25 years old, with medium-length dark curly hair, weighing between 125 and 130 pounds and standing at 5 feet and three inches tall to five feet and five inches tall.

Women are primarily approached while they are walking or jogging when the indecent exposures have occurred.

The area where the suspect has been seen most is near West Covell Boulevard and Anderson Road, including Alvarado Road.

Police believe that these indecent exposures could also be connected to a sexual assault on Sept. 27 near Alvarado Avenue and España Court.