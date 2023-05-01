(KTXL) — Four people were sent to the hospital after an SUV drove through floor-to-ceiling glass windows of a bakery in Davis Sunday, the bakery owner said to FOX40 News.

Lorin Kalisky, owner of Upper Crust Bakery, said the injuries that the four people sustained were minor.

According to Kalisky, an older woman who is a customer of the bakery was parking and mistakingly pressed on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Image: Upper Crust Baking

Kalisky said he hopes to reopen the shop Tuesday and has a plan to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This accident underscored the need to build the patio as quickly as possible,” Kalisky. “Having the patio will significantly reduce the risk of an accident like this ever happening again—with a barrier of heavy concrete planters and by keeping humans away from the direct path of parking cars.”

Kalisky said he was hesitant to create a page to raise funds for repairs and for building the patio, but did so after a lot of support and comments from community members.