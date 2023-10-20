(FOX40.COM) — UC Davis Chancellor Gary May condemned a social media post attributed to a faculty member that threatens “Zionist journalists” and their children.

The post, a screenshot of which was shared with FOX40.com, was attributed to an assistant professor at the university and said that journalists that spread misinformation and propaganda have “houses [with] addresses, kids in school” and should “fear us.”

“I absolutely condemn the posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member that recently appeared on the social media platform X,” May said. “I find the comments revolting in every way, and I disagree wholeheartedly with them.”

“UC Davis rejects all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university,” May’s statement continued. “We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community.”

The chancellor said the university was reviewing the post “in consultation with legal counsel regarding First Amendment rights,” and that officials would review if the conduct violates the university’s Faculty Code of Conduct.

“The public expression of opinions, even those opinions considered controversial or abhorrent, enjoy a high level of protection under the First Amendment,” May said. “We are carefully reviewing this matter to ensure our response is consistent with universitywide policy and state and federal constitutional protections.”