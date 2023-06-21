(KTXL) — The UC Davis Children’s Hospital has been named a 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News and World Reports.

“We are proud to be named a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. It is our privilege to provide nationally ranked pediatric care, close to home, right here in Sacramento,” said Brad Simmons, chief administrator of UC Davis Medical Center and UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

U.S. News and World Reports looked at around 200 medical centers across the nation and surveyed:

• Patient safety

• Infection prevention

• Adequacy of nursing staff

The survey also has more than 15,000 pediatric specialists answer where they would send the sickest children within their specialty.

For this year’s survey, U.S. News looked at 10 pediatric specialties to rank the 50 best children’s hospitals out of 119 in the United States.

UC Davis Children’s Hospital placed within the top 50 of the nation’s best hospitals for three specialty care areas:

• 34th in nephrology

• 41st in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology

• 20th in pediatric orthopedics, awarded in collaboration with Shriners Children’s — North America

“Our physicians, nurses and support staff put their heart into everything that they do to support our patient families,” Simmons continued. “Congratulations to our entire team for delivering the highest quality of care to our children and their families.”

Locally UC Davis Children’s Hospital ranked eighth in California and 10th in the Pacific Region.