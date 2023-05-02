(KTXL) — UC Davis said it is considering changes to evening classes and other operations after a string of stabbings in Davis over the past five days.

The university said that there are no changes to operations during the day and that campus buildings are open.

According to the university, an announcement will be made around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

UC Davis also said that campus police are adding personnel and vans to expand the Safe Ride program this week.

The Safe Ride hours have also been changed to 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.