(FOX40.COM) — UC Davis officials are investigating a contagious tuberculosis case detected in a person at the campus, the university announced Thursday morning.

The university said it is working with Yolo County health officials and is conducting contract tracing to keep the disease from spreading. UC Davis said the exposure risk to the general community is low.

While conducting contract tracing, officials are looking to identify those who had at least eight hours of exposure to the affected individual as close contacts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB can be transmitted when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or speaks when others are nearby. TB is a treatable and curable disease, health officials said.

Symptoms of active TB include the following:

•Cough that lasts three weeks or longer

•Chest pain or coughing up blood

•Weakness or fatigue

•Weight loss

•Loss of appetite

•Chills

•Fever

•Sweating at night

Health officials said some people with the disease could be asymptomatic and most people with an inactive TB infection are not contagious.