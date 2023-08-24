(FOX40.COM) — The UC Davis Police Department is asking people to join them at UC Davis Health Stadium to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

On Sept. 10, people will have the opportunity to climb 110 flights of stairs at 850 La Rue Road in Davis as part of the “UC Davis 9/11 Memorial Climb.”

The event is a collaboration between multiple entities within the Davis area, including the UC Davis Fire Department, UC Davis Athletics, and UC Davis Housing and Dining Services.

“Let’s pay tribute together,” the UC Davis Police Department said in a social media post.

The event begins at 7:15 a.m., and registration can be completed here. Limited T-shirts will be available for those who register late. The stadium will be available until 11:30 a.m. for those who arrive late.

A $20 per person fee, which includes a commemorative T-shirt and a meal, will be required to register for the memorial. Participants are encouraged to wear their agency’s respective uniforms (bunker gear, patrol uniforms, etc.).

All proceeds will be donated to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, which is located in New York.

If you want to donate to the event but cannot attend, follow the same registration process and write in the desired amount you would like to donate.