(FOX40.COM) — One of the most iconic features and public art projects on the UC Davis campus are the Robert Arneson Eggheads and the university is looking to create some merchandise featuring the iconic sculptures.

On Monday, the university shared on social media of creating an exclusive line of licensed merch and asked for the publics input on what they would like to see in the product launch.

The survey asks what you association is with the university, but you don’t need one to take the survey, it asks how familiar you are with the eggheads, has you order the eggheads from most favorite to least favorite and what type of merchandise you would like to see the eggheads featured on.

These bronze sculptures were unveiled on the universities campus in 1991 and were created by UC Davis Professor Robert Arnerson.

According to the university, the series of sculptures was created to express what life is like at the university.

The sculptures are located throughout the campus and the university created a guide map to help find some the eggheads that can be a bit tricky to spot.